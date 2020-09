Brad Thompson @Robin_Blue19 This is a learned behavior. His parents screamed racist rhetoric bullshit from the day he was born. U… https://t.co/DFEvw9P7Ag 2 days ago Robin Learned RT @reedgalen: A lot to unpack here. 1. #TrumpIsNotWell - he looks and sounds terrible 2. His aides are keeping him away from people - d… 2 days ago Robin Shriver RT @AndrewHClark: Stacia Brightmon, a single mom, benefited from workforce development initiatives spearheaded by @IvankaTrump. "Later I l… 5 days ago Amanda Siebert Robin from Vancouver: "I learned a lesson, that iboga is not a one time fix-all... it offers you a glimpse into wha… https://t.co/AFITYLahCB 5 days ago litriotpress RT @OneBadMothers: Oh my, ep 369 is out and I want to be BFFs with Jaimie and Robin from @ovariestalk We talk about all the different ways… 5 days ago One Bad Mother Oh my, ep 369 is out and I want to be BFFs with Jaimie and Robin from @ovariestalk We talk about all the different… https://t.co/yofPjaf8fG 6 days ago Robin Stevenson RT @ivancoyote: I wish the t*rfs would just listen to trans and non-binary youth. I think that might help them come to a more loving & unde… 6 days ago funnyfu @IdahoIndep @Robin_Blue19 “civilians aren’t taught what could lead to being shot”?...seriously?.....from history we… https://t.co/QD6mp3YL2y 1 week ago