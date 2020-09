Texas Meteorologist Found Dead After Tragic Facebook Post Alleging Past Abuse Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Texas KCBD meteorologist Kelly Plasker found dead after shocking Facebook post accusing former HS band director of 'grooming and abusive' relationship: 'My brain is broken. I cannot take it anymore' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Marylou Culkar RT @Mediaite: Texas Meteorologist Found Dead After Tragic Facebook Post Alleging Past Abuse https://t.co/nS0eySQx7z 2 minutes ago Mediaite Texas Meteorologist Found Dead After Tragic Facebook Post Alleging Past Abuse https://t.co/nS0eySQx7z 1 hour ago