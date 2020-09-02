Global  
 

Lily Collins Makes Her Dreams Come True By Moving To Paris in Netflix's 'Emily In Paris'

Just Jared Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Lily Collins has an Audrey Hepburn moment in this amazing image for Netflix’s Emily in Paris. The series focuses on the title character, played by Lily, who is an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago that unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she [...]
