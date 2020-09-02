HBD Pawan Kalyan: Riveting facts of the star Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

In 1996, when Pawan Kalyan made his acting debut with Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, he was merely recognised as Megastar Chiranjeevi’s younger brother. However, in a short span of time, the slim lad established his own credibility and went on to earn a demigod status among the Telugu-speaking audience with his style, swag and mannerisms. In a roller-coaster career spanning for over two decades, Pawan played the protagonist in 25 films and donned multiple hats of a director, producer, stunt coordinator, playback singer, choreographer and story/screenplay writer. 👓 View full article

