Pentagon: China Expected to Double Nukes in Next Decade
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () Pentagon’s annual ‘China Military Power’ report to Congress released Tuesday says number of Chinese nuclear warheads is currently estimated to be slightly more than 200 and includes those that can be fitted to ballistic missiles capable of reaching US
Amid increasing tensions between the US and China over a range of issues, China is trying to at least double its number of nuclear warheads in the next decade.
According to a new Pentagon report released Tuesday, China's military has already equaled or surpassed the United States in a series of key...