AceShowbiz This Is Why Melania Trump Wasn't Bothered by Donald's Alleged Affair With Stormy Daniels https://t.co/7tQhdlXBGs https://t.co/EGYwG00QR2 23 minutes ago Vote Blue on November 3rd 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 When Donald Trump became president Melania said this wasn't in the prenups to be first lady I need more money! 13 hours ago Robert Morrow RT @bluebird101117: @CodyFitz96 IMHO Ivanka said something to her, looks like it wasn’t friendly. In this clip trump looks past her at Iv… 22 hours ago Marcia This is hilarious! Melania wasn't the only one committing plagiarism. Trump's inaugural speech apparently contains… https://t.co/jesvLUYQYm 1 day ago Miss Andree She wasn’t the president bro. Y’all don’t blame Melania for anything Trump does so cut this***out. https://t.co/7HYWPhWjZC 1 day ago Nikki deLeon - #ElijahMcClainMatters @VikingPaisley I said that. I also said xenophobia in this country rarely occurs without a racial component, as see… https://t.co/4kaokPzZuU 1 day ago EDF RT @liekitis: Considering he wasn’t President at the time the comments were made, this is a pretty healthy response from a spouse - Melania… 1 day ago Liekitis Considering he wasn’t President at the time the comments were made, this is a pretty healthy response from a spouse… https://t.co/QSugzrgB9o 2 days ago