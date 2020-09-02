Sonu Sood continues to promote education in rural areas, distributes phones to villages in Maharashtra Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Helping mankind for all the good reasons has been a routine for actor Sonu Sood, yes, not just the lockdown but even before that Sonu has been helping a lot of people in fulfilling their dreams. And while his real-life heroic stance came to the forefront during the pandemic crisis, the Dabangg actor continues with his good work,... 👓 View full article

