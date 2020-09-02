Global  
 

Ganpati Visarjan: Hema Malini and family bid adieu to Bappa

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Senior actor and BJP MP Hema Malini, along with family performed the rituals of Ganpati Visarjan and bade goodbye to Lord Bappa with utmost spiritual fervour on Tuesday. The 'Sholay' actor has bid adieu to their beloved Bappa after, as she says, "ten days of joy, ten days of his lovely benevolent presence, ten days of aarti both...
