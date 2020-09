Kelsea Ballerini Disappointed by CMA Awards Snub Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

The 'Like Me Like You Mean It' singer admits she feels disappointed as she's being overlooked by Country Music Association for this year's CMA Awards nominations. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Kelsea Ballerini Disappointed by CMA Awards Snub https://t.co/GRqVgZOT6r https://t.co/KB4ow2ZnEo 2 minutes ago Big Stew Kelsea Ballerini Disappointed by Another CMA Awards Snub https://t.co/usGEHhsTMM https://t.co/Nx8a2iz7vS 11 hours ago