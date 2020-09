Arjun Kapoor on shooting under strict guidelines: Grateful to be working again Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday said he is grateful to be back on sets and shooting for his next movie, while ensuring all the necessary precautions. The actor stars opposite Rakul Preet Singh in Kaashive Nair-directed untitled romance feature. The movie will also feature actors John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari as the grandparents... Actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday said he is grateful to be back on sets and shooting for his next movie, while ensuring all the necessary precautions. The actor stars opposite Rakul Preet Singh in Kaashive Nair-directed untitled romance feature. The movie will also feature actors John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari as the grandparents 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this