Carol Burnett Granted Temporary Guardianship of 14-Year-Old Grandson

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Indiana grandmother dies protecting loved ones



A 73 year old grandmother died protecting her grandson from a storm in Indiana. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:36 Published 3 weeks ago 100-year-old state worker celebrates 77 years of service



May Lee stared working for the state of California in 1943. “So that’s 77 years’ state service”, she says proudly. Lee, the longest-tenured employee with the state, is also the oldest... Credit: Localish Duration: 03:09 Published on July 31, 2020 Watch: 100-year-old woman beats Covid-19 in Karnataka's Huvina Hadagali



A 100-year-old woman from Karnataka won the battle against Covid-19. Hallamma hails from Karnataka's Huvina Hadagali. She is the oldest patient diagnosed and cured of Covid in the state. Hallamma was.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:07 Published on July 25, 2020

Tweets about this