Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Carol Burnett Granted Temporary Guardianship of 14-Year-Old Grandson

Just Jared Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Carol Burnett has been appointed the temporary guardian of her grandson Dylan. The 87-year-old actress and her husband Brian Miller have been granted guardianship of their 14-year-old grandson through January 8, 2021, according to court document obtained by People. “The Court finds that sufficient evidence has been provided to grant the matter on calendar this [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Indiana grandmother dies protecting loved ones [Video]

Indiana grandmother dies protecting loved ones

A 73 year old grandmother died protecting her grandson from a storm in Indiana.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:36Published
100-year-old state worker celebrates 77 years of service [Video]

100-year-old state worker celebrates 77 years of service

May Lee stared working for the state of California in 1943. “So that’s 77 years’ state service”, she says proudly. Lee, the longest-tenured employee with the state, is also the oldest...

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:09Published
Watch: 100-year-old woman beats Covid-19 in Karnataka's Huvina Hadagali [Video]

Watch: 100-year-old woman beats Covid-19 in Karnataka's Huvina Hadagali

A 100-year-old woman from Karnataka won the battle against Covid-19. Hallamma hails from Karnataka's Huvina Hadagali. She is the oldest patient diagnosed and cured of Covid in the state. Hallamma was..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:07Published

Tweets about this