Carol Burnett Granted Temporary Guardianship of 14-Year-Old Grandson
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () Carol Burnett has been appointed the temporary guardian of her grandson Dylan. The 87-year-old actress and her husband Brian Miller have been granted guardianship of their 14-year-old grandson through January 8, 2021, according to court document obtained by People. “The Court finds that sufficient evidence has been provided to grant the matter on calendar this [...]
A 100-year-old woman from Karnataka won the battle against Covid-19. Hallamma hails from Karnataka's Huvina Hadagali. She is the oldest patient diagnosed and cured of Covid in the state. Hallamma was..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:07Published