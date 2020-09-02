Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melania Trump's Former Advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff Did Record Her & Reveals Why She Did It

Just Jared Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff is revealing more about her strained relationship with First Lady Melania Trump during a new interview on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, that aired on Tuesday night (September 1). During her appearance, Stephanie was asked about being accused of secretly recording her and Melania‘s conversation and fully admitted that she did, but [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Melania Trump gives Ivanka the stink eye [Video]

Melania Trump gives Ivanka the stink eye

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump had a viral moment as she smiled at Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter, on stage at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, only to give her the stink..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:16Published
Bette Midler Says She Went Too Far Mocking Melania Trump | Billboard News [Video]

Bette Midler Says She Went Too Far Mocking Melania Trump | Billboard News

Bette Midler said she went too far in mocking Melania Trump's accent this week, and apologizing for a tweet in which she called the former model an "illegal alien."

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:01Published
Bette Midler apologises after mocking Melania Trump's accent in scathing tweets [Video]

Bette Midler apologises after mocking Melania Trump's accent in scathing tweets

Bette Midler has apologised for mocking First Lady Melania Trump's accent, after drawing anger with her remarks about the second night of the Republican National Convention.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Melania Trump Reacts To Former Friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff's New Memoir; Calls Her 'Dishonest'

 Melania Trump has broken her silence after hearing former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff‘s comments in her new memoir about their relationship. If you missed...
Just Jared

Melania Trump Secretly Recorded Bashing Donald and Ivanka

 Melania's former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff claims in an upcoming memoir that the First Lady was caught on tape making 'disparaging' remarks about her...
AceShowbiz

7 Takeaways From ‘Melania and Me,’ by the First Lady’s Former Friend

 Stephanie Winston Wolkoff was part of the Trumps’ inner circle — until she wasn’t. Her memoir is a cautionary tale.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

KickingBullG

Wood Carvings Unlimited 'That's when I hit record.': Fmr. Melania Trump advisor on why she made recordings https://t.co/qTg2DYI1i3 via @msnbc 2 minutes ago

Samsoprano30

Sam hussain Former Melania Trump Advisor Describes Job As ‘Worst Mistake Of My Life’ https://t.co/Jp40Am36DS 2 minutes ago

ecwpunk81

Dwayne Rodgers 🌊 RT @ScottMStedman: Melania Trump's former top advisor and Trump Inauguration planner Stephanie Winston Wolkoff says she is cooperating in t… 10 minutes ago

NewswithRachel

Rachel Middleton Former Melania Trump Adviser Describes Job As 'Worst Mistake Of My Life' https://t.co/bMJFDToAxJ via @Yahoo… https://t.co/YgpklkY2OT 12 minutes ago

SammyGr43595219

Sammy Grant The @FLOTUS is a Monster https://t.co/DtAgQ1EzSp 25 minutes ago

Al_Solzhenitsyn

GW Hughes RT @DrDenaGrayson: 🔥Melania Trump's former friend and top advisor says she's cooperating with 3 criminal investigations (SDNY, NJ, DC) of a… 31 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Melania Trump's former advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff says she has tapes to back up all her claims she speaks of… https://t.co/2uoIXJvZv3 35 minutes ago

jzsmooth

BigSmoo RT @balleralert: Former Advisor To Melania Trump Says Time Spent With Trump Family Was ‘Worst Mistake Of My Life’ https://t.co/fDFk1snAaE h… 42 minutes ago