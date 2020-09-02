A$AP Ferg Departs A$AP Mob Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Barbed social media comments are flung in both directions...



Reports are coming in from the United States that *A$AP Ferg* has departed A$AP Mob.



The crew were founded over a decade ago, with A$AP Rocky becoming their best-known asset.



A$AP Ferg has also enjoyed stardom, most recently guesting on Nas' new album 'The King's Disease'.



Overnight - September 1st - it seems that links between A$AP Ferg and A$AB Mob were severed. Social media, as ever, has been acrimonious.







ASAP Bari confirms that ASAP Ferg is no longer part of ASAP Mob after ASAP Illz said he ain’t ASAP no more because he’s burnt and his songs are “dumb trash” pic.twitter.com/OYLABH5q6A



— Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) September 1, 2020



Some saw the funny side, however.







A$AP Rocky after Ferg got kicked out of the A$AP gang pic.twitter.com/7UKBbfl0iY



— Joey (@joey_hiphop) September 1, 2020



