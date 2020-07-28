Adam Driver set to star in Sony's 65

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and more in talks for Sir Ridley Scott's Gucci movie



Sir Ridley Scott's 'Gucci' movie looks set to boast an impressive cast after it was claimed the likes of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Adam Driver are in talks for the flick. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:51 Published 2 weeks ago 10 Things Bubba Wallace Can't Live Without



There are a few things NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace can't live without when he hits the road. From his Nintendo Switch and iPad Pro to Carmex and his camera, these are Bubba Wallace's travel essentials... Credit: GQ Duration: 11:26 Published 2 weeks ago Brad Pitt Scores Emmy Nomination



The actor on Tuesday scored an Emmy nomination in the outstanding guest actor in a comedy series category for playing Fauci on "Saturday Night Live," a role that came to fruition after Fauci made a.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published on July 28, 2020

Tweets about this