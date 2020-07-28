Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Adam Driver set to star in Sony's 65

ContactMusic Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and more in talks for Sir Ridley Scott's Gucci movie [Video]

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and more in talks for Sir Ridley Scott's Gucci movie

Sir Ridley Scott's 'Gucci' movie looks set to boast an impressive cast after it was claimed the likes of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Adam Driver are in talks for the flick.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51Published
10 Things Bubba Wallace Can't Live Without [Video]

10 Things Bubba Wallace Can't Live Without

There are a few things NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace can't live without when he hits the road. From his Nintendo Switch and iPad Pro to Carmex and his camera, these are Bubba Wallace's travel essentials...

Credit: GQ     Duration: 11:26Published
Brad Pitt Scores Emmy Nomination [Video]

Brad Pitt Scores Emmy Nomination

The actor on Tuesday scored an Emmy nomination in the outstanding guest actor in a comedy series category for playing Fauci on "Saturday Night Live," a role that came to fruition after Fauci made a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this