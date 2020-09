Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Randall Emmett Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Lala Kent is going to be a mom! The Vanderpump Rules star is expecting her first child with fiancé Randall Emmett, the couple announced on their Give Them Lala ... with Randall... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Brightly #vanderpumprules Lala Kent Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Randall Emmett Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent an… https://t.co/150HSfyJYk 2 minutes ago 🐝Nicki🐝 RT @enews: Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Randall Emmett https://t.co/mMPYnqXIgH 4 minutes ago elle18 RT @VanderpumpRules: BREAKING 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Confirms She is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Fiancé Randall Emmett… 4 minutes ago ICON Voice Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent & Stassi Schroeder Are Pregnant at the Same Time https://t.co/3RIr9Eevtd #music… https://t.co/NdfaPNIxNf 7 minutes ago PopCulture.com 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Fiance Randall Emmett… https://t.co/tlWKGKZQKI 13 minutes ago Wustoo Expecting! ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Is Pregnant With Baby No. 1 With Fiance Randall Emmett https://t.co/OCcgzzOLlw 22 minutes ago Vanderpump Rules BREAKING 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Confirms She is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Fiancé Randall Emme… https://t.co/fzDqSuis1w 58 minutes ago Real Housewives BREAKING 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Confirms She is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Fiancé Randall Emme… https://t.co/vLXqjmHwAu 58 minutes ago