‘Strokeahontas’ Becomes a Top Twitter Trending Topic After Trump’s ‘Series of Mini-Strokes’ Denials
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () Twitter users attempting to troll President Donald Trump over his recent denials that he had a "series of mini-strokes" in November made the derogatory nickname "Strokeahontas" into a top trending topic.
Trump Calls for 2020 Election to Be Delayed President Donald Trump made the suggestion in a series of tweets on Thursday morning. Donald Trump, via Twitter Trump has made claims of fraudulent mail-in..
