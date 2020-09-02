'Dancing with the Stars' 2020 Cast - 15 Celebrity Contestants Revealed!
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () The contestants for the 2020 season of Dancing with the Stars have been revealed – and you’re going to love this season! There are 15 stars set to compete this season for the Mirror Ball trophy. There are reality stars, athletes, entertainers, actors, actresses, and many more taking the stage this season. We cannot wait! [...]
