"The Opening Act" - cast: Jimmy O. Yang, Cedric the Entertainer, Ken Jeong, Whitney Cummings, Jermaine Fowler, Alex Moffat, Neal Brennan, Iliza Shlesinger, Felipe Esparza, Debby Ryan, Bill Burr, Russell Peters Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*Release date :* October 16, 2020

*Synopsis :* Will O'Brien (Jimmy O. Yang), who has the job, the girl but all that's missing is his true passion in ... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this