Priscila Noah Centineo Is Back On ‘To All The Boys’ Set, Hopes He Can Still Act https://t.co/Z4eoA0100n via @JustJaredJr 3 hours ago Marcella Idunate RT @justjaredjr: Noah Centineo is back on a set for the first time since last year, when he wrapped on #ToAllTheBoys3! https://t.co/12zWE… 3 hours ago Just Jared Jr. Noah Centineo is back on a set for the first time since last year, when he wrapped on #ToAllTheBoys3! https://t.co/12zWE89aDr 6 hours ago Karen 💎 RT @yvrshoots: Lara Jean & Peter K. are back......for reshoots. Lana Condor & Noah Centineo are somewhere in Vancouver doing more filming… 2 days ago rawr times were simpler back then when yall were S I M P I N G over noah centineo 2 days ago