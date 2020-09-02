|
Selena Gomez Admits It Was Hard to 'Even Get Out of Bed' Before Asking for Help
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Selena Gomez is detailing her mental health journey. The 28-year-old “Ice Cream” singer and Rare Beauty entrepreneur opened up in an interview with People. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez “[Being open] isn’t an easy thing to ask of someone. I’ve had to go away a few times for stuff I didn’t [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this