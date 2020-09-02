Global  
 

Celebrities Slam Adam Carolla For Claiming Only ‘Old Or Sick’ People Die From Covid

Mediaite Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Celebrities Slam Adam Carolla For Claiming Only ‘Old Or Sick’ People Die From CovidSeveral celebrities are lashing out at Adam Carolla for claiming in a tweet that only “old or sick” people die from Covid-19. It’s unclear if the conservative comedian and podcaster was joking with his statement, but many Hollywood stars aren’t having it. “Turns out the people dying from covid are old or sick or both,” […]
Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Published
News video: Dealing With Surprise Bills: Some People Being Charged for COVID Tests

Dealing With Surprise Bills: Some People Being Charged for COVID Tests 02:31

 People who are supposed to have their COVID tests covered are continuing to get hit with massive bills. Health care advocates are calling on congress to address the problem. Chris Conte introduces us to one woman who is warning others.

