Celebrities Slam Adam Carolla For Claiming Only ‘Old Or Sick’ People Die From Covid
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () Several celebrities are lashing out at Adam Carolla for claiming in a tweet that only “old or sick” people die from Covid-19. It’s unclear if the conservative comedian and podcaster was joking with his statement, but many Hollywood stars aren’t having it. “Turns out the people dying from covid are old or sick or both,” […]
People who are supposed to have their COVID tests covered are continuing to get hit with massive bills. Health care advocates are calling on congress to address the problem. Chris Conte introduces us to one woman who is warning others.
Long Covid is a term used to describe an illness in people who have recovered from Covid-19 but continue to suffer symptoms many weeks and often months later. It is thought to affect around one in 10..
