Miley Cyrus Reveals Her Dad Accidentally Caused a Head Injury at Age 2

Just Jared Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus is opening up about her relationship with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, as well as an unfortunate accident. The 27-year-old “Wrecking Ball” singer spoke out on The Joe Rogan Podcast on Wednesday (September 2). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus During the chat, Miley discussed her mental health, and taking [...]
