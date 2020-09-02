Nate Silver Says Trump Likely to Win Electoral College as Long as He Doesn’t Lose Popular Vote by More Than 3 Percent
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () President Donald Trump is likely to win the Electoral College in the presidential election as long he does not lose the popular vote to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by more than 3 percent, pollster Nate Silver said Wednesday.
