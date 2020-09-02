Global  
 

Nate Silver Says Trump Likely to Win Electoral College as Long as He Doesn’t Lose Popular Vote by More Than 3 Percent

Mediaite Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Nate Silver Says Trump Likely to Win Electoral College as Long as He Doesn’t Lose Popular Vote by More Than 3 PercentPresident Donald Trump is likely to win the Electoral College in the presidential election as long he does not lose the popular vote to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by more than 3 percent, pollster Nate Silver said Wednesday.
News video: Here's why more and more Americans are choosing to eat less meat

Here's why more and more Americans are choosing to eat less meat 00:50

 If you've been reaching for fruits and vegetables in favor of meat and dairy during the Covid-19 pandemic, you're far from alone. A recent survey of 2,000 Americans found that over half (57%) are eating fewer animal products since the pandemic began.  Nearly six in 10 find themselves...

Online audience tracking is undergoing a major upheaval as consumers demand more control over their personal privacy, challenging the adtech industry to develop better ways to help marketers reach..

The protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin have thrown a wrench into the 2020 Presidential race. The issue of racism has ignited a powder keg in the middle of al already volatile election year. Black Lives..

If you're thinking of bringing your date home to an unmade bed, you may want to think again. Nearly four in 10 Americans say it would be a total turn-off to date someone who doesn't make their bed,..

