Kaia Gerber Sparks Dating Rumors After Dinner With Euphoria's Jacob Elordi

Just Jared Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi were spotted out to dinner together earlier this week and sparked rumors that they were more than just friends. However, according to a source, the 18-year-old model and 23-year-old Euphoria star are just friends. “Jacob definitely has interest in dating Kaia, but there is nothing serious going on there,” a [...]
