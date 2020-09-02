Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lala Kent is Pregnant, 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Expecting First Child with Fiance Randall Emmett

Just Jared Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Lala Kent is going to be a mom! The 30-year-old Vanderpump Rules star and fiance Randall Emmett announced they’re expecting their first child together on their “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast. Lala and the 49-year-old producer revealed that they found out they were expecting while on a vacation with his two daughters London, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ed Sheeran reportedly set to be a dad [Video]

Ed Sheeran reportedly set to be a dad

Ed Sheeran is set to become a dad, with reports suggesting that his wife Cherry Seaborn is due their first child in a few weeks.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
Sophie Turner in profile [Video]

Sophie Turner in profile

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have welcomed their first child together, arepresentative for the couple has confirmed. Game Of Thrones star Turner, 24,and US pop star Jonas, 30, tied the knot in May last..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Katy Perry launching livestream series to make up for album delay [Video]

Katy Perry launching livestream series to make up for album delay

Pregnant pop star Katy Perry has invited fans to join her for weekly Livestream sessions after having to delay the release of her new album by two weeks.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Randall Emmett

 Lala Kent is going to be a mom! The Vanderpump Rules star is expecting her first child with fiancé Randall Emmett, the couple announced on their Give Them Lala...
E! Online

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Officially Announces Pregnancy

 The Bravo reality TV star is adding mother to her resume as she officially announces that she is expecting her first child with director fiance Randall Emmett.
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this