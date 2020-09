Radhika Apte: I've never chosen a project because of a platform Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Actress Radhika Apte has revealed her process of choosing projects. For her, the platform does not matter. Radhika has acted in films such as "Badlapur", "Phobia", "Pad Man" and "Andhadhun", but her name is often associated with an OTT platform, thanks to her roles in "Lust Stories", "Sacred Games" and "Ghoul".



"I have always...