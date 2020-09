NY Mets & Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver Dies at 75 From Coronavirus Complications Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Tom Seaver has sadly died at the age of 75, the National Baseball Hall of Fame has announced. The former New York Mets pitcher and hall of famer, who was inducted in 2011, passed peacefully in his sleep of complications of Lewy body dementia, and coronavirus , the organization revealed. "We are heartbroken to share that [...]