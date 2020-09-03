Philip Seymour Hoffman's Son Cooper Cast as Lead in Paul Thomas Anderson Movie
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () Philip Seymour Hoffman‘s son Cooper Hoffman will be making his acting debut! The 17-year-old son of the late Oscar winner has been cast as the lead in the upcoming movie from director Paul Thomas Anderson, THR reports. As of right now, very little is known about the movie except that it is set in LA’s [...]
