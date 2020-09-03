Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Cuomo Goes Off on Bill Barr’s Disingenuous Defense of Trump: “Can You Believe the Attorney General of the United States is Playing Dumb?!’

Mediaite Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Chris Cuomo goes off on AG Bill Barr's disingenuous defense of Trump: "Can you believe the Attorney General of the United States is playing dumb?!'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Trump Reportedly Offered FBI Director Job with a Demand: Loyalty to Only Him

Trump Reportedly Offered FBI Director Job with a Demand: Loyalty to Only Him 01:00

 When President Trump ousted then-FBI Director James Comey, when he offered someone else the position, there was one stipulation; loyalty to Trump. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump talks up strength in tackling US protests [Video]

Trump talks up strength in tackling US protests

President Donald Trump talked up his administration's record in tacklingviolent protests in Portland and cities across the United States. Trump wasspeaking before a sizable crowd, including at least 25..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
The Trump Administration Won’t Join Global Effort For COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

The Trump Administration Won’t Join Global Effort For COVID-19 Vaccine

On Tuesday, The Trump Administration said it will not work with an international cooperative effort to develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine. Why? They do not want to be constrained by multilateral..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:37Published
Trump Headed To Kenosha, Not Meeting With Jacob Blake's Family [Video]

Trump Headed To Kenosha, Not Meeting With Jacob Blake's Family

President Donald Trump is slated to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. This is a trip against the wishes of officials requesting he stay away from the city. Kenosha is still coping from the recent..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published

Tweets about this

JXavier1985

Joshua RT @Mediaite: Chris Cuomo Goes Off on Bill Barr's Disingenuous Defense of Trump: "Can You Believe the Attorney General of the United States… 16 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Chris Cuomo Goes Off on Bill Barr's Disingenuous Defense of Trump: "Can You Believe the Attorney General of the Uni… https://t.co/6h2poR0jsf 54 minutes ago