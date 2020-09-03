Chris Cuomo Goes Off on Bill Barr’s Disingenuous Defense of Trump: “Can You Believe the Attorney General of the United States is Playing Dumb?!’

President Donald Trump talked up his administration's record in tacklingviolent protests in Portland and cities across the United States. Trump wasspeaking before a sizable crowd, including at least 25..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
On Tuesday, The Trump Administration said it will not work with an international cooperative effort to develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine. Why? They do not want to be constrained by multilateral..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:37Published
President Donald Trump is slated to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. This is a trip against the wishes of officials requesting he stay away from the city. Kenosha is still coping from the recent..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36Published
Tweets about this
Joshua RT @Mediaite: Chris Cuomo Goes Off on Bill Barr's Disingenuous Defense of Trump: "Can You Believe the Attorney General of the United States… 16 minutes ago
Mediaite Chris Cuomo Goes Off on Bill Barr's Disingenuous Defense of Trump: "Can You Believe the Attorney General of the Uni… https://t.co/6h2poR0jsf 54 minutes ago