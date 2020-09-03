Chris Cuomo Goes Off on Bill Barr’s Disingenuous Defense of Trump: “Can You Believe the Attorney General of the United States is Playing Dumb?!’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump talks up strength in tackling US protests



President Donald Trump talked up his administration's record in tacklingviolent protests in Portland and cities across the United States. Trump wasspeaking before a sizable crowd, including at least 25.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 6 hours ago The Trump Administration Won’t Join Global Effort For COVID-19 Vaccine



On Tuesday, The Trump Administration said it will not work with an international cooperative effort to develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine. Why? They do not want to be constrained by multilateral.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:37 Published 11 hours ago Trump Headed To Kenosha, Not Meeting With Jacob Blake's Family



President Donald Trump is slated to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. This is a trip against the wishes of officials requesting he stay away from the city. Kenosha is still coping from the recent.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this Joshua RT @Mediaite: Chris Cuomo Goes Off on Bill Barr's Disingenuous Defense of Trump: "Can You Believe the Attorney General of the United States… 16 minutes ago Mediaite Chris Cuomo Goes Off on Bill Barr's Disingenuous Defense of Trump: "Can You Believe the Attorney General of the Uni… https://t.co/6h2poR0jsf 54 minutes ago