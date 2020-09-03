Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19: Younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 90

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Ehsan Khan, the younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, passed away on Wednesday at the Lilavati Hospital. The demise took place at 11 pm, the hospital said.

Ehsan, 90 years old, had tested positive for COVID-19 and also had heart disease, hypertension, and Alzheimer's, according to the Lilavati Hospital.

On August...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Daily Punch - Dilip Kumar's younger brother Aslam Khan dies after testing positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Daily Punch - Dilip Kumar's younger brother Aslam Khan dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 will be announced by Aditya Chopra on Yash Chopra’s 88th birth anniversary, i.e., 27th September'20. As per the reports, the story of Akshay Kumar starrer..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 04:08Published
Fire at hydroelectric plant in Telangana, 9 fear trapped | Oneindia News [Video]

Fire at hydroelectric plant in Telangana, 9 fear trapped | Oneindia News

Major fire broke out in an underground hydroelectric power unit of at Srisailam project in Telangana on Thursday night. The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Thursday. Atleast 20 people were on..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:28Published
Jurnee Smollett Speaks Out On Brother Jussie's Ongoing Legal Troubles [Video]

Jurnee Smollett Speaks Out On Brother Jussie's Ongoing Legal Troubles

More than a year ago, former 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett was accused of lying to police about being the victim of a racist and anti-LGBTQ hate crime. Smollett was initially charged with 16 felony..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Tweets about this

ShahidRK999

Shahid Raza Khan RT @MumbaiMirror: #EhsanKhan, the younger brother of veteran actor #DilipKumar, passed away on Wednesday at the Lilavati Hospital. #COVID19… 1 hour ago

TheDailyPioneer

The Pioneer #EshanKhan: Veteran actor #DilipKumar's younger brother Ehsan Khan, who tested positive for #coronavirus last month… https://t.co/bU7klfV0Ix 1 hour ago

JKUTNEWS1

JKUT NEWS MUMBAI: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's younger brother Ehsan Khan, who tested positive for coronavirus last month, has… https://t.co/2QVSpBxnf3 2 hours ago

MumbaiMirror

Mumbai Mirror #EhsanKhan, the younger brother of veteran actor #DilipKumar, passed away on Wednesday at the Lilavati Hospital.… https://t.co/CyFEDrgFKb 2 hours ago

CricBollyBuzz

Bollywood Buzz RT @mid_day: #COVID19: #DilipKumar Younger Brother #EhsanKhan Passes Away At 90 https://t.co/fgusht287h 2 hours ago

thesickdevil

MARSHAL MARSH RT @fpjindia: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's younger brother Ehsan Khan, 90, dies due to COVID-19 https://t.co/k9CFjbeTUf https://t.co/PF5ISU… 2 hours ago

javedjamal

جاوید جمال الدین،Javed Jamaluddin Dilip Kumar's brother Ehsan Khan dies due to COVID-19 Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's younger brother Ehsan Khan, who… https://t.co/n6Klu9ugPv 2 hours ago

fpjindia

Free Press Journal Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's younger brother Ehsan Khan, 90, dies due to COVID-19 https://t.co/k9CFjbeTUf https://t.co/PF5ISUO8hJ 3 hours ago