COVID-19: Younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 90
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Ehsan Khan, the younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, passed away on Wednesday at the Lilavati Hospital. The demise took place at 11 pm, the hospital said.
Ehsan, 90 years old, had tested positive for COVID-19 and also had heart disease, hypertension, and Alzheimer's, according to the Lilavati Hospital.
On August...
