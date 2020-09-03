Global  
 

Lili Reinhart Compares 'Riverdale' Set To Prison After Returning To Work Following The Pandemic Shutdown

Just Jared Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Lili Reinhart has opened up about what the environment on the Riverdale set is like since returning to work following the shutdown due to the pandemic. Riverdale was one of many shows that shut down production just short of filming their season finales. “I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I [...]
