Chadwick Boseman's high school to award scholarship in his honour
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () As tributes to Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman keep pouring in, the latest honour for the late 'Black Panther' star is all about education. According to TMZ, Walter Mayfield, the principal at T L Hanna High School in South Carolina where the actor attended school told the outlet that they're forming the Chadwick Boseman Memorial...
For days, fans around the world have been paying tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman. As CBS 2's Jim Williams reports, Boseman had a special relationship with a group of actors in Chicago, and a strong family tie.