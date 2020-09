Keanu Reeves talks about Matrix 4, dubs it as 'beautiful story' Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves on Tuesday got candid about his upcoming, much-awaited movie 'Matrix 4', saying it is a "beautiful story". The Canadian actor talked about the forthcoming movie while appearing as a guest on Andy Cohen's radio-based talk show, cited The Hollywood Reporter.



Dropping by to mainly promote the newly... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this