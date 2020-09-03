Monica Talks Brandy Verzuz and Working W/ Kim Kardashian To Free C-Murder

Global  
 

In a new interview with Atlanta radio host Kenny Burns, veteran singer Monica shared she reached out to reality TV star Kim Kardashian to help with efforts to free jailed rapper C-Murder from prison. The Georgia native also spent time dishing on her epic Verzuz battle against singer Brandy nearly 10 years after they last […]
