Monica Talks Brandy Verzuz and Working W/ Kim Kardashian To Free C-Murder
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
In a new interview with Atlanta radio host Kenny Burns, veteran singer Monica shared she reached out to reality TV star Kim Kardashian to help with efforts to free jailed rapper C-Murder from prison. The Georgia native also spent time dishing on her epic Verzuz battle against singer Brandy nearly 10 years after they last […]
