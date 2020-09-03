Global  
 

Miley Cyrus is Opening Up About Her 'Very Public Divorce' From Liam Hemsworth

Just Jared Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus is speaking very candidly about her divorce. During her interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the 27-year-old singer talked about her “very public divorce” from Liam Hemsworth, saying that going through it in the public eye “f–king sucked.” “What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I [...]
 Miley Cyrus has said her divorce from Liam Hemsworth "f****** sucked" because of people who "villanised" her for moving on.

