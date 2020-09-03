|
Miley Cyrus is Opening Up About Her 'Very Public Divorce' From Liam Hemsworth
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus is speaking very candidly about her divorce. During her interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the 27-year-old singer talked about her “very public divorce” from Liam Hemsworth, saying that going through it in the public eye “f–king sucked.” “What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this