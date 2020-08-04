Marie Osmond leaving The Talk

Angela Sweeney @MarieOsmond Big shame, she has integrity & good values, so they axe her. Marie Osmond confirms she's leaving CBS'… https://t.co/AuNJ1S9bic 37 minutes ago Angela Sweeney RT @JUNIOR_RD15: Marie Osmond is Leaving 'The Talk' After One Season https://t.co/BsydAw8SWj 58 minutes ago ↗ChampagnePapi ↖ Marie Osmond is Leaving 'The Talk' After One Season https://t.co/BsydAw8SWj 1 hour ago E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Marie Osmond: 5 Things To Know About The Singer Leaving ‘The Talk’ After 1 Season https://t.co/IyobnxaBzO https://t.co/DPJ6k40qzG 2 hours ago Microsoft News Marie Osmond Is Leaving The Talk After 1 Year as Co-Host https://t.co/3kll18l4L8 2 hours ago Andy Vermaut Marie Osmond: 5 Things To Know About The Singer Leaving ‘The Talk’ After 1 Season https://t.co/Q35TNGJZxn https://t.co/DA0Srgurnp 2 hours ago KJ Matthews Marie Osmond Is Leaving The Talk After 1 Year as Co-Host https://t.co/QeDTK44yqN 2 hours ago Elaine Johnson Marie Osmond Is Leaving The Talk After 1 Year as Co-Host https://t.co/EoJVT3cWWu 2 hours ago