Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given me an open threat, Mumbai now feels like PoK, says Kangana Ranaut

Zee News Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
In a startling claim, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has accused Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of threatening her. Kangana posted a tweet saying that Raut is openly threatening her to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in Mumbai Police. Kangana also added that Mumbai now looks like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to her.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kangana Ranaut Request Ranveer Singh Ranbir Kapoor Ayan Mukerji Vicky Kaushik to give blood sample for drug test [Video]

Kangana Ranaut Request Ranveer Singh Ranbir Kapoor Ayan Mukerji Vicky Kaushik to give blood sample for drug test

Alleging that there are rumours about actors Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji and a person named Vicky Kaushik, being cocaine addicts, actress Kangana Ranaut has suggested that these..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:32Published
‘More scared of Mumbai police than movie mafia goons’: Kangana Ranaut [Video]

‘More scared of Mumbai police than movie mafia goons’: Kangana Ranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at the Mumbai police in her latest tweet. She said that she felt more scared of the Mumbai police now than the movie mafia goons. Kangana demanded that she be..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:38Published
26/11 attacks survivor urges govt to honour assurances [Video]

26/11 attacks survivor urges govt to honour assurances

Devika Rotawan is the survivor and an eye-witness to the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, is facing hardship, especially following the lockdown period. While speaking to ANI, she requested the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Kangana Ranaut claims 'Mumbai feels like PoK'; says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut has given her open threat

 Sanjay Raut had slammed Kangana recently in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana saying that her "treachery" was shameful as she questioned the integrity of Mumbai...
DNA


Tweets about this