No Time To Die Trailer 2: Daniel Craig is back as Bond and we can't keep calm!

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Daniel Craig's stint as the inimitable James Bond may be ending soon, but nothing can kill our excitement of watching him in action once again in the newest instalment of the 007 franchise. The makers of the 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die, have just dropped the all-new trailer of the Daniel Craig-starrer!

The film is...
Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Published
News video: 'No Time To Die' Trailer 2

'No Time To Die' Trailer 2 02:35

 No Time To Die Trailer 2 - In 'No Time To Die', James Bond's mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

