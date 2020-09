Bipasha on pregnancy claims: it’s irritating Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Recently, the couple opened up about their family plans in a recent interview with an entertainment portal when asked who is mostly to react to her pregnancy claims. To this, the ‘Dangerous’ actress replied that it will be herself who would react the most to the rumor as she will be the one rumored to be bearing it. She further added that everything she gains a “little weight”, people make her pregnant and she finds it irritating. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this