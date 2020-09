Andy Vermaut Padma Lakshmi declares '50 is the new 30' in age-defying bikini snap https://t.co/zkpdh1JTic https://t.co/UHibMqv253 3 minutes ago Michelle A. Daniels RT @accessonline: 50 looks amazing on #PadmaLakshmi! https://t.co/mvWolQzgXC 10 hours ago Access 50 looks amazing on #PadmaLakshmi! https://t.co/mvWolQzgXC 11 hours ago JACK EJURIAN Padma Lakshmi declares '50 is the new 30' as she poses in a bikini https://t.co/ElPn2oTiKl 17 hours ago Distinct Today Padma Lakshmi declares ’50 is the new 30′ as she poses in a string bikini https://t.co/KgjibMiOUY 18 hours ago