Biden Beating Trump By 5 Points on ‘Policing and Criminal Justice’ in Wisconsin, Per Fox News Poll Taken After Kenosha Unrest

Mediaite Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Biden Beating Trump By 5 Points on ‘Policing and Criminal Justice’ in Wisconsin, Per Fox News Poll Taken After Kenosha UnrestThe latest polling data from Fox News shows that even with the continued unrest in Portland and Kenosha, most voters trust former Vice President *Joe Biden* over President *Donald Trump* on matters of policing and criminal justice.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Biden talks to Jacob Blake, hears from Kenoshans

Biden talks to Jacob Blake, hears from Kenoshans 02:09

 [NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden put himself squarely in the middle of ongoing national tumult over racial injustice and police brutality on Thursday, meeting with residents of strife-torn Kenosha, Wisconsin, and speaking by phone with the Black man shot there by police. This report...

