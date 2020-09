The Source Magazine John Boyega Silences Michael Rapaport For Saying He Should ‘Be Grateful’ For Star Wars #TheSource #JohnBoyega… https://t.co/BtfbB0tZtU 39 minutes ago

the whistleblower RT @Blavity: No one asked for his opinion, and yet, he decided to whitesplain it to us anyway. https://t.co/5nNcq3QlOl 2 hours ago

Stars wars related n RT @13june05: John Boyega had the best response to white comedian who told him to ‘be grateful’ for Star Wars https://t.co/tSAmDqqRkp 2 hours ago

13june05 - Publishing books on Michael Jackson John Boyega had the best response to white comedian who told him to ‘be grateful’ for Star Wars https://t.co/tSAmDqqRkp 2 hours ago

Joanna Bell RT @Independent: John Boyega had the best response to white comedian who told him to ‘be grateful’ for Star Wars https://t.co/LvpXzt7Z2A 3 hours ago

The Independent John Boyega had the best response to white comedian who told him to ‘be grateful’ for Star Wars https://t.co/LvpXzt7Z2A 3 hours ago