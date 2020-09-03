Global  
 

WATCH: British Anchor Brutally Grills UK Health Secretary As He Defends ‘Homophobic’ Former PM Because He’s ‘An Expert in Trade’ 

Mediaite Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Sky News anchor Kay Burley brutally grilled Health Secretary Matt Hancock as he defended the push to hire former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott as joint president of Britain's Board of Trade despite his controversial views on women and homosexuality. 
 On Kay Burley's Sky News breakfast show, health secretary Matt Hancock defended the appointment of former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott, saying that against accusations of being a homophobe and racist, he's a good trade expert.

