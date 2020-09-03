The CW Shares First 'Superman & Lois' Footage, Possible New 'Arrowverse' Name
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () We finally get a teaser clip for the upcoming new series Superman & Lois! The new show is one of the latest to join the Arrowverse, with Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in the title roles. You can catch the Superman & Lois clips at the end of a new CW video about the multiverse [...]
The CWverse Superheroes Trailer (HD) Superman & Lois Teaser + Celebrate and binge The CW's mightiest heroes - The Flash, Supergirl, Stargirl, Black Lightning, Batwoman, DC's Legends, Green Arrow, and more. Joining in 2021 is Superman & Lois!
