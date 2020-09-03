|
Blanco Brown Undergoes Emergency Surgeries After Car Crash
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Georgia hip-hop artist Blanco Brown is receiving serious medical attention following a head-on car crash this week. He has reportedly undergone emergency surgeries after the wreck near his Atlanta home. Blanco Brown’s Car Crash According to reports, Blanco’s label revealed the tragic news. While details are still scarce, the accident reportedly went down just under […]
|
|
|
