Scarlett Johansson Goes Grocery Shopping With Daughter in the Hamptons Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Scarlett Johansson is picking up some essentials. The 35-year-old Avengers actress was spotted shopping with daughter Rose Dorothy, 6 (not pictured) on Thursday (September 3) in The Hamptons, New York. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scarlett Johansson Scarlett wore her hair up in a black outfit with glasses and a face mask amid [...] 👓 View full article