Robert Pattinson Dianosed with Coronavirus, New Report Suggests

Just Jared Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
A new report has emerged suggesting Robert Pattinson has been diagnosed with Coronavirus amid reports that filming of The Batman shut down only two days after starting back up. Production resumed on the film on September 1, and on Thursday (September 3), we received word that an anonymous member of the crew was diagnosed with [...]
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: CDC report on coronavirus deaths leads to misinformation on social media

CDC report on coronavirus deaths leads to misinformation on social media 03:21

 A new report from the CDC is creating a lot of buzz on social media, with some people claiming the latest numbers show coronavirus isn't as deadly as initially thought.

'Batman' Production Shut Down as Someone Tests Positive for Coronavirus

 One of the crew members working on the new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson has been diagnosed with Coronavirus, and production has since been shut down...
