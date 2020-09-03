Robert Pattinson Dianosed with Coronavirus, New Report Suggests Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A new report has emerged suggesting Robert Pattinson has been diagnosed with Coronavirus amid reports that filming of The Batman shut down only two days after starting back up. Production resumed on the film on September 1, and on Thursday (September 3), we received word that an anonymous member of the crew was diagnosed with [...] 👓 View full article

