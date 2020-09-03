Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Don't Miss Out on These Nordstrom Labor Day Deals!

E! Online Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. We...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Labor Day deals: What to buy and what to avoid

Labor Day deals: What to buy and what to avoid 00:41

 When a holiday comes around, sales tend to follow. Labor Day is no different! So, let's break down what deals you should lookout for and what you should avoid.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

DWYM: Labor Day Sales [Video]

DWYM: Labor Day Sales

This weekend is the unofficial end of this long pandemic summer, but stores will try to put a smile on our faces with some great Labor Day sales.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:05Published
The best Labor Day sales during COVID season [Video]

The best Labor Day sales during COVID season

The Retail Alliance reports 21 national retail chains filed for bankruptcy this year. With shopping set to look very different this fall, ABC's Janai Norman went searching for some of the best deals..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:57Published
Things You Should & Shouldn't Buy in September So You Can Save the Most Money [Video]

Things You Should & Shouldn't Buy in September So You Can Save the Most Money

If you’re looking to save some money in September, we’ve got you covered! Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo breaks down things you should and shouldn’t buy in September.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Saucony’s Labor Day Event takes 25% off sale styles from $26 shipped

 The Saucony Labor Day Weekend Event takes* 25% off* sale styles with code* SEPT25* at checkout. All orders receive free standard shipping. Get moving this fall...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this