Lauren London Confirms Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Continues Appears In NBA 2K21

SOHH Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Hollywood actress Lauren London is making sure the world knows they’re supporting her late king Nipsey Hussle by picking up NBA 2K21. The popular entertainer and mother to Hussle’s son has come forward to celebrate his The Marathon Continues brand is featured in the new video game. Lauren London Confirms Marathon Continues On Thursday, London […]
