'Raven's Home' To Kick Off Season 4 With Halloween Episode This October!

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Raven’s Home is getting ready to return to the Disney Channel! The fourth season of the hit series will premiere on Friday, October 9th, with a Halloween-themed episode. In “Don’t Trust The G in Apt 4B,” now that they are high school students, Booker and Nia feel they are too old for trick-or-treating. They instead [...]
Raven-Symoné Reveals Funniest Moment on the Set of Bunk’d/Raven's Home Crossover [Video]

"Raven's Home" star and "Bunk'd" actress Miranda May discuss filming the Disney Channel crossover episode.

Today on Culturally Speaking we asked our panel of 50 to hit us with the weirdest fact they could share about their home state. With responses ranging from strange local laws and one-of-a-kind oyster..

